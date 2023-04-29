Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.83. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 388,503 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also

