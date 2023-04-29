Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.72. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.