Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.
