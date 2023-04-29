Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Air France-KLM

AFLYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.