AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $88.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.44) to €4.50 ($5.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AIB Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

