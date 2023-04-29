AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAGIY opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

