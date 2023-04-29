Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

AVK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 67,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,252. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

