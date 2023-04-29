Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
AVK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 67,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,252. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
