Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVKGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AVK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 67,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,252. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

