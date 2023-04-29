Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Acme United Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.89.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%.
Acme United Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Acme United
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 516,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acme United
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.