Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Acme United Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Acme United

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 516,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.