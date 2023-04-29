Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Up 450.0% in April

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ENER traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 10,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,914. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 292.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 125.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

