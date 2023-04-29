Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82-288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,641,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.