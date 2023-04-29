Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 568,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Price Performance

ACTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 153,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,133. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 211.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Featured Stories

