Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

ABEO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 80,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,544,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,348,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 652,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 511,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,188,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

