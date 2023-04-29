Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
ABEO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 80,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.