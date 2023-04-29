AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

