AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY23 guidance to $10.72-11.12 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,684. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

