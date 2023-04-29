AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.
AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
