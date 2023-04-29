AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. 15,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Handelsbanken cut AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

