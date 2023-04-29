A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

AOS stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,150,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.