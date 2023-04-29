A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 3,274,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,301. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

