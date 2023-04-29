989 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.