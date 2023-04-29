7,882 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.42. 2,360,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.75. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.