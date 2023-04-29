7,459 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $600,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

META stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,554,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

