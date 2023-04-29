59,526 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.