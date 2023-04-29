36,643 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.