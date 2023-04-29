23 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,663.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,515.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,464.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,722.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

