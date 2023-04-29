20,742 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

