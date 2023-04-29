1,650 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $85,717,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 120,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $130.49 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

