14,817 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

VUSB opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

