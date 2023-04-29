11,531 Shares in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 0.3 %
ICMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,036. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
