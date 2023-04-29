11,399 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

