10,219 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Trading Down 1.2 %

Barclays stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 7,684,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,989. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.