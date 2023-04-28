Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Argus

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.