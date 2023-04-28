Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $326.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $311.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $284.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.47. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $385.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

