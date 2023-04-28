Zeal Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,715 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises approximately 27.4% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 49,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.6 %

ZLAB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 306,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,431. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.