Zcash Price Tops $37.74 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $616.27 million and $20.63 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $37.74 or 0.00129414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

