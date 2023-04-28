yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.84 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $8,224.02 or 0.27969851 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $271.13 million and approximately $29.84 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

