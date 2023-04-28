XRUN Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, XRUN has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $346.67 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

