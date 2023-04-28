Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.26. 2,712,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $329,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $302,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

