Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 2,281,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,406. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,895,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

