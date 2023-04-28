WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.70. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 295 shares.

WVS Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

