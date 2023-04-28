Wrapped Cardano 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,616.96 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $14.22 billion and approximately $11,616.96 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,800,508,628 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,727,842,284.508 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40894364 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $13,507.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

