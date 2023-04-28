World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE WWE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 822,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

