Westpac Banking Corp Sells 53,316 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,316 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,066,000 after buying an additional 366,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,329,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $156.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.