Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.