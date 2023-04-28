West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WST traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,776. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.47.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.