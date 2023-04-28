Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $77.67.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

