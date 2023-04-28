WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 20,045 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Fabrinet worth $45,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. 32,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.16. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.