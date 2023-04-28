WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 171,196 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,196 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $194,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FERG traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.94. 653,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

