WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Globant worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Globant by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 851,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Globant by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,946,000 after acquiring an additional 77,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

NYSE GLOB traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $156.11. 148,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,715. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

