WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up about 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 4.33% of Floor & Decor worth $320,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 108,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,387 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.9 %

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.47.

NYSE:FND traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 358,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,222. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

