WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,257 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $484,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $379.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

