WCM Investment Management LLC Has $31.21 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,984 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $31,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,012. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

